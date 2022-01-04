Pendal Group Ltd Has $607,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 120,404 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $222.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

