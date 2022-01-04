Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

