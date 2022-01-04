Pendal Group Ltd Sells 295 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

