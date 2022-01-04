Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,753 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

WRK opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

