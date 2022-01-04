Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS PEGRY remained flat at $$32.45 on Monday. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,983. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

