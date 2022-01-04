Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.