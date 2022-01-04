Peony Achieves Market Cap of $28.92 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Peony has a market cap of $28.92 million and $541,706.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 88,110,099 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

