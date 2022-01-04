Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 76.7% in December

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.40. 8,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,194. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSMMY. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,871.67.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

