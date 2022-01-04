PFG Advisors Acquires 3,379 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

