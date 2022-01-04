PFG Advisors Has $744,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,922,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,061,000.

SPYG stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

