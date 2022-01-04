PFG Advisors Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTBD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of PTBD opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

