PFG Advisors Sells 131 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

