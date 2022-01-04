PFG Advisors Sells 6,394 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

