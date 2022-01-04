Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 23987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.37).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.97. The company has a market cap of £554.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.