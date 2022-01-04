PlatinumBAR Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $2,034.18 and approximately $59.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,125.14 or 1.00053970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00090987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.17 or 0.00492937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00292111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00151034 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.