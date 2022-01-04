PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,306.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $255,040.07 and $2,306.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

