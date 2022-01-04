Playgroundz One Day Volume Reaches $1,697.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $146,656.61 and approximately $1,697.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.68 or 0.08070967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.42 or 0.99814397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

