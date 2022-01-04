Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 70,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

