PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $118.71.

