PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

