PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.76 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.