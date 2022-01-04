PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $25.52 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Amundi bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 214,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

