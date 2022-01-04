PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $465.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.14 and its 200 day moving average is $434.23. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

