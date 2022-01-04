PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 465 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,257,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $248.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $251.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.