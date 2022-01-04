Polymath Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $493.40 million and $81.03 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00319987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

