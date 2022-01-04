Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $5.53. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 52,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam Noyes purchased 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Near purchased 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.