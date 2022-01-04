Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Sells $19,506.05 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 5,315 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $19,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 3,037,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,092. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Precigen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

