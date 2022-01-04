Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after buying an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305,515 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.