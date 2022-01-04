Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 2,088.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

GENY stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

