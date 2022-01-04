Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22.

