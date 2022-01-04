Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.92 million and $44,121.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00143614 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,789,744,220 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,653,419 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

