Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.13

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $45,569.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,911,501 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

