PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.04 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $324,023.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

