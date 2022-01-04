Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) One Day Volume Tops $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

