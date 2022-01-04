PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.47.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

