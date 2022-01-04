Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issued By Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $565.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

