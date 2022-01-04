Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) vs. Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Critical Survey

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and Geospace Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $94.86 million 0.97 -$14.06 million ($1.06) -6.73

Quantum-Si has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quantum-Si and Geospace Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum-Si currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies -14.82% -9.30% -8.00%

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Geospace Technologies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment leverage upon existing manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities. The Emerging Markets segment consists of recent acquisition of Quantum. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

