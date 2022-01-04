Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,832.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $705,113.43 and approximately $7,832.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.80 or 0.08229471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00079485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.56 or 0.99781773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

