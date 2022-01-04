Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge."

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rambus by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rambus by 1,782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

