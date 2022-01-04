Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 1.19% of Rapid7 worth $74,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.