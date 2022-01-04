Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.