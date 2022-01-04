Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,042 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

