Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,042 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

