Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

AWI stock opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

