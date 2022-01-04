Raymond James & Associates Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,726,942,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.