Raymond James & Associates Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1,423.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in News were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 256.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 66,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 240,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

