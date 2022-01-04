Raymond James & Associates Sells 687 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.