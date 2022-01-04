Raymond James & Associates Sells 687 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 106.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 40.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $2,741,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 56,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.