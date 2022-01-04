Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Discovery by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 620,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 230,865 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Discovery by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.