Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Shares of RTH opened at $194.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.12. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $199.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

